ZeuxCoin Hits Market Cap of $190,350.59 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $190,350.59 and approximately $18.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

