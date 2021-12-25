Zigcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $671,100.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $32.50 million and approximately $671,100.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

