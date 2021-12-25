ZIMBOCASH Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $82.04 million and $71,974.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00056831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.85 or 0.08026949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,981.15 or 0.99960496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

