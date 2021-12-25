Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310,153 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of ZIX worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth about $388,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ZIX by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ZIX by 32.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 360,965 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.49 on Friday. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $481.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

