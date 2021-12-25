ZPER (ZPR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZPER has a total market cap of $293,201.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.67 or 0.00385375 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008653 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.58 or 0.01259645 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

