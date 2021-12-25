Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $16,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,267 shares of company stock worth $40,583,902 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $323.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

