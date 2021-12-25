ZUSD (ZUSD) Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC on exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $53,503.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00056286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.47 or 0.07958360 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,945.62 or 0.99826890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.