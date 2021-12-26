$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of SMED traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. 126,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $137.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,521 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 381,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

