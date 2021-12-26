-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow High Tide.

HITI has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

NASDAQ HITI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 168,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $152,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

