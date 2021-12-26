$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE WTI remained flat at $$3.31 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,330. The company has a market capitalization of $471.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.00. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.