$0.48 EPS Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 556,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 175.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

