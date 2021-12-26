$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOA. Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,554. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $431.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,695 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.