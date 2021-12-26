-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.93). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($3.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of ATRA stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.31. 679,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.91. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

In other news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

