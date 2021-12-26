$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

GDEN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. 119,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,190. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.76.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.