$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIP shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

BIP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 192,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.