$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.68. 92,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,407. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $57.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952. 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

