$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $716.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after buying an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after buying an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCII opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

