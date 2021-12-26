$1.32 EPS Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.51. Logitech International reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.86. The stock had a trading volume of 448,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,460. Logitech International has a one year low of $76.70 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

