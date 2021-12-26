$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after buying an additional 151,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after buying an additional 86,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,409,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

