$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 58,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. Twitter has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.