$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.65. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.45. The company had a trading volume of 632,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

