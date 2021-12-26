$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $9.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,291. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

