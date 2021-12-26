$109.63 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report sales of $109.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.71 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $417.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Townsquare Media.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 97.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth $131,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TSQ stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a market cap of $216.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.71. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
