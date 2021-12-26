$109.63 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report sales of $109.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.71 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $417.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 97.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth $131,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSQ stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a market cap of $216.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.71. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

