$128.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report $128.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $129.98 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $102.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.