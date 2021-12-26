15,628 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $165.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,009. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $167.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.40 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

