1MillionNFTs Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $104,469.36 and $459,521.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.82 or 0.07968668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,704.92 or 0.99967608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00052494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

