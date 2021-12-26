$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.44. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.30.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,240,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,115. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

