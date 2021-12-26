$204.45 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce sales of $204.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.94 million. Endava reported sales of $139.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $836.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829.83 million to $847.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $975.40 million, with estimates ranging from $746.19 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $163.12 on Friday. Endava has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Endava by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Endava by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Endava by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

