24,009 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 57.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

