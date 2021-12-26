$32.68 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report sales of $32.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.30 million and the highest is $33.13 million. CEVA posted sales of $28.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $121.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $136.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -341.38, a P/E/G ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

