$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report $334.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.20 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $298.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

Pegasystems stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

In related news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

