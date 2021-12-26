3,854 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. American Tower comprises 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $278.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,904. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

