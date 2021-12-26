4,075 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $349.22. The company had a trading volume of 997,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $262.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

