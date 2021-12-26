51,218 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

