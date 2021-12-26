5,715 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.38. 785,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,206. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $349.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

