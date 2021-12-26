$591.78 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce $591.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $594.36 million. TTEC posted sales of $570.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

TTEC stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a 12 month low of $70.39 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 891.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after buying an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,224,000. Amundi bought a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,460,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

