$63.08 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.44 million and the highest is $75.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 528,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 224,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CLDT stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.61 million, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

