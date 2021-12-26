$63.08 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.44 million and the highest is $75.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 528,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 224,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CLDT stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.61 million, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.