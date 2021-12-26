7,246 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,788,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 133,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 571,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. 6,565,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a PE ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

