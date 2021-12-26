$75.35 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $75.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the lowest is $75.30 million. Radware reported sales of $69.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $285.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $285.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $313.00 million, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $315.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

RDWR stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Radware has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Radware by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Radware by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Radware in the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Radware by 162.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 81,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Radware in the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

