75,159 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

In other news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO opened at $40.13 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

