Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

ABT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.16. 3,491,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,779. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

