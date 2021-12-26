Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $352.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 108.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.97.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

