AceD Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $38,442.47 and $882.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

