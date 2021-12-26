Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 55.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $198,396.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,819.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.97 or 0.08024473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00306769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.37 or 0.00886224 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00074733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.01 or 0.00438838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00251987 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

