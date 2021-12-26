ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 114,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.7% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $250.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.