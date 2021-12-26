ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Shares of 251,006 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 251,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,161,000. Alibaba Group makes up 4.3% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

BABA stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.66. 17,563,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,662,965. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

