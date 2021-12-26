ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $14.21 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.6% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,135,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 123,573 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 121,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

