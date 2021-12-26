ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,661 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 2.6% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $469,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.69. The stock had a trading volume of 665,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,164. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.36 and a 200-day moving average of $197.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

