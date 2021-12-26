ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 37,620 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,620 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 2.2% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.16. 8,720,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,558. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

