adbank (ADB) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $16,236.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, adbank has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,253,887 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

